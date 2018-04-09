Rockland Has One Of State's Three 'Essential Elements Schools'

Fieldstone Middle School in Thiells has been recognized by the state Education Department as an "Essential Elements School."

Also making a longer list of "exemplary schools to watch," were South Orangetown Middle School in Blauvelt and Van Wyck Junior High in Wappingers Central School District.

In collaboration with its New York Essential Elements to Watch partners, the state recognized three new schools as 2018 Essential Elements: Schools to Watch (EE-STW), according to Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

The designation is awarded to exceptional middle level schools that meet rigorous criteria and are on a path of continuous improvement. Each EE:STW school is a model of academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, and social equity.

“Each of these remarkable middle schools is dedicated to the young adolescents they serve,” Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “The teachers and school leaders in each of these schools are committed to continuous improvement and sharing their successful practices with other schools across New York.”

“The time students spend in the middle grades is critical to both their personal growth and development as well as their success in high school,” Commissioner Elia said.

EE:STW is a state-administered national program overseen by the New York State Department of Education, the New York State Middle School Association and the Statewide Network of Middle Level Liaisons. The program recognizes schools that demonstrate continuous improvement and excel in the following four domains: academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity, and organizational structure.

EE:STW is an honor designed to promote and guide the school improvement process, as well as highlight characteristics of high performing middle grade schools. Each school earning the designation holds that honor for three years, then must reapply and be reevaluated to continue the “School to Watch” designation.

For more information about this program, and to see a complete list of other schools that have been designated as Essential Elements Schools to Watch

