Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Rockland School Budget Votes: Here's What You Need To Know

Security upgrades are among the ballot issues on Tuesday at Nyack Schools.
Security upgrades are among the ballot issues on Tuesday at Nyack Schools. Photo Credit: Contributed

Residents of Rockland County school districts can vote on proposed school budgets and capital projects on Tuesday.

Nearly half the districts have spending plans that approach the state-imposed tax cap.

These school districts have special "capital spending" bond requests:

  • Clarkstown Schools seek to establish a capital reserve fund up to $10 million.
  • East Ramapo seeks a 2.7 percent increase.
  • North Rockland seeks a 3 percent increase.
  • Nyack Schools are asking voters for permission to spend up to $2 million from capital reserves for security upgrades.
  • Pearl River seeks a 3.3 percent increase.
  • South Orangetown Schools seek to renew a lease for two buildings for up to 50 years with Dominican College.
  • Suffern Schools want to use up to $1.6 million from an existing capital reserve fund to add security vestibules at Connor Elementary, Viola Elementary and Suffern High School as well as improvements at Suffern Middle School.

