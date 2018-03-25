Contact Us
schools

Rockland Teacher's Aide Had Loaded Gun In Her Handbag, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Rockland BOCES Jesse J. Kaplan Complex
Rockland BOCES Jesse J. Kaplan Complex Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is continuing after police say they determined a teacher's aide was carrying a loaded firearm in her handbag on Wednesday morning in Rockland County.

At approximately 9 a.m., the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the Rockland BOCES Jesse J. Kaplan School located at 65 Parrott Road in West Nyack for a report of a teacher aide possessing a firearm on school grounds.

The Clarkstown Police School Resource Officer made contact with the school principal to gather the facts, police said. After a brief interview with the principal, it was determined that the teacher’s aide was carrying a loaded firearm in her handbag, according to police.

The resource officer secured the weapon and ensured there were no further concerns for student’s safety

The investigation is now being conducted by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.

At this point in the investigation, it has been determined that the firearm was never taken out of the teacher’s aide’s bag and was never used in a threatening manner.

The name of the teacher's aide has not been released.

Police are continuing to work with Rockland BOCES administration to ensure the safety of the students and staff is the priority, Clarkstown Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

