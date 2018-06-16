Contact Us
schools

Rockland Trio Awarded SUEZ-NAWC College Scholarships

Chris Graziano (center), vice president of SUEZ operations in New York, with Lindsey Aprahamian of Clarkstown South High School and Matthew Wain of Nanuet Senior High School, who each won $3,000 SUEZ-NAWC college scholarships. Photo Credit: Provided
Kerry Gettler of Pearl River High School received a $3,000 college scholarship from SUEZ and the National Association of Water Companies. The New York State Scholar-Athlete will attend Cornell University and wants to become an environmental attorney. Photo Credit: Provided

Three seniors from high schools in Rockland County are the recipients of college scholarships from SUEZ and the New York Chapter of the National Association of Water Companies.

SUEZ and NAWC announced local recipients of the $3,000 scholarships designed to assist high school graduates pursuing degrees related to the water industry.

The scholarship winners were honored at an awards dinner at the Hotel Thayer in West Point.

“We know that it’s critically important to support bright, hard-working young people who will serve as the future leaders of the water industry,” said Chris Graziano, vice president of SUEZ operations in New York. “This program helps students gain the resources they need to pursue higher education in STEM-related fields.”

Scholarships were awarded to:

  • Lindsey Aprahamian is a senior at Clarkstown South High School where she is a member of several Honor Societies and the recipient of Academic Excellence Awards. Her activities include the Dance Squad, Girl Scouts and tutoring English as a Second Language. She will major in environmental science at the University of Michigan.
  • Kerry Gettler is a senior at Pearl River High School where she has received many academic honors. In addition, Kerry is a New York State Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She was an All State, All County and All Section field hockey player. She will attend Cornell University and plans to become an environmental attorney.
  • Matthew Wain is graduating from Nanuet Senior High School where he is a member of the National and Spanish Honor Societies. He is a soccer player who has received All League, All County and All Section honors. Wain will study engineering at Villanova.

SUEZ serves about 300,000 people in Rockland County.

