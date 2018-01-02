Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Openings

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures and delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 5 as a result of the aftermath of Thursday's severe winter storm, including high winds and frigid temperatures.

Schools that have scheduled delayed openings are noting that they are continuing to assess the situation and will notify if a closure is scheduled.

This page will be updated frequently in real time through Thursday morning. Please check back often.

Westchester

Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay

Chappaqua Central School District, three-hour delay

Croton Harmon School District, two-hour delay

Dobbs Ferry Schools, closed

Eastchester Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Greenburgh Central Number 7, two-hour delay

Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Harrison Central School District, two-hour delay

Iona Preparatory School, closed

Irvington Union Free School District, closed

Lakeland Central School District, three-hour delay

Mount Pleasant-Blythedale UFSD, two-hour delay

Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay

Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District, two-hour delay

New Rochelle Public Schools, closed

North Salem Central School District, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Peekskill City School District, three-hour delay

Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, two-hour delay

Scarsdale Public Schools, two-hour delay

Somers Central School District, three-hour delay

Yonkers Public Schools, closed

Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay

Putnam

Brewster Central School District, three-hour delay

Carmel Central School District, three-hour delay

Haldane Central School District, three-hour delay

Garrison Union Free School District, three-hour delay

Mahopac Central School District, three-hour delay

Putnam Valley Central School District, three-hour delay

Rockland

Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay

North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay

Pearl River School District, two-hour delay

Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay

Dutchess County

Beacon City School District, one-hour delay

Millbrook Central School District, three-hour delay

Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay

Pine Plains Central School District, three-hour delay

Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay

Orange County

Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay

John S Burke Catholic High School, closed

Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, three-hour delay

Newburgh Enlarged City School District, two-hour delay

Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay

Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay

Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay

Check back for updates.

