Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Openings

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures and delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 5 as a result of the aftermath of Thursday's severe winter storm, including high winds and frigid temperatures.
Schools that have scheduled delayed openings are noting that they are continuing to assess the situation and will notify if a closure is scheduled.
This page will be updated frequently in real time through Thursday morning. Please check back often.
Westchester
Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay
Chappaqua Central School District, three-hour delay
Croton Harmon School District, two-hour delay
Dobbs Ferry Schools, closed
Eastchester Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Greenburgh Central Number 7, two-hour delay
Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Harrison Central School District, two-hour delay
Iona Preparatory School, closed
Irvington Union Free School District, closed
Lakeland Central School District, three-hour delay
Mount Pleasant-Blythedale UFSD, two-hour delay
Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay
Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District, two-hour delay
New Rochelle Public Schools, closed
North Salem Central School District, closed
Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Peekskill City School District, three-hour delay
Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, two-hour delay
Scarsdale Public Schools, two-hour delay
Somers Central School District, three-hour delay
Yonkers Public Schools, closed
Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay
Putnam
Brewster Central School District, three-hour delay
Carmel Central School District, three-hour delay
Haldane Central School District, three-hour delay
Garrison Union Free School District, three-hour delay
Mahopac Central School District, three-hour delay
Putnam Valley Central School District, three-hour delay
Rockland
Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay
North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay
Pearl River School District, two-hour delay
Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay
Dutchess County
Beacon City School District, one-hour delay
Millbrook Central School District, three-hour delay
Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay
Pine Plains Central School District, three-hour delay
Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange County
Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay
John S Burke Catholic High School, closed
Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, three-hour delay
Newburgh Enlarged City School District, two-hour delay
Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay
Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay
Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay
Check back for updates.
