Security Added For Middle School In Hudson Valley After Student Threat

An apparent threat written on a boys bathroom wall will lead to additional security at Somers Middle School and other schools in the district Monday, June 4.

"The Westchester (County) Police (Department) interviewed several additional children on Saturday to determine who exactly was responsible for the statement written on the boys bathroom wall," Superintendent of Schools Raymond H. Blanch said in a statement to the community. "Unfortunately, the police have not been able to identify who wrote the statement.

"It appears that the intent of the statement was to get another student in trouble. The police will continue with their investigation and the school administration will do the same Monday.

"While this event appears to be a horrible adolescent prank, we will not take any situation lightly. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our children. There will be an additional police presence at SMS."

The main entrance at SMS will also be monitored by additional staff during arrival. The doors will not be opened until 7:20 a.m. and will be locked immediately after the arrival of the last bus, Blanch said.

In addition, each school in the district will have a Westchester County police officer present.

"During a time in our country when there are so many senseless acts of violence, in our places of commerce, work, and school, it is critically important that our children know that we as adults are working to ensure their safety," Blanch said.

