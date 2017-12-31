Storm Update: Rockland Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures or delayed starts for Thursday, Jan. 4 as a result of the storm moving through the area.
Westchester
Croton-Harmon Schools, closed
Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, closed
Hendrick Hudson School District, closed
Iona Preparatory School, closed
Irvington Union Free School District, closed
Lakeland Central School District, closed
Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed
Ossining Union Free School District, closed
Peekskill Central School District, closed
Pleasantville Union Free School District, closed
Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, closed
White Plains Public School District, closed
Yorktown Central School District, closed
Putnam
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Haldane Central School District, closed
Mahopac Central School District, closed
Putnam Valley Central School District, closed
Rockland
Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay
North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay
Pearl River School District, two-hour delay
Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay
Dutchess County
Orange County
