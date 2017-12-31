Storm Update: Rockland Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures or delayed starts for Thursday, Jan. 4 as a result of the storm moving through the area.

This page will be updated frequently in real time through Thursday morning. Please check back often.

Westchester

Croton-Harmon Schools, closed

Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, closed

Hendrick Hudson School District, closed

Iona Preparatory School, closed

Irvington Union Free School District, closed

Lakeland Central School District, closed

Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, closed

Peekskill Central School District, closed

Pleasantville Union Free School District, closed

Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

White Plains Public School District, closed

Yorktown Central School District, closed

Putnam

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Haldane Central School District, closed

Mahopac Central School District, closed

Putnam Valley Central School District, closed

Rockland

Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay

North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay

Pearl River School District, two-hour delay

Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay

Dutchess County

Orange County

