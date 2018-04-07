Test Time: State Exams This Week In Area Schools

Standardized tests for grades 3 through 8 start on Wednesday, April 11 for English.

The state tests for math are in May.

Parents and students will have the option of "opting out" of taking the tests.

More than 1 million students across the state are eligible to take the state’s English language arts and math exams.

In the fourth year of the "opt-out" option last year, the number of students declining to take the tests fell slightly: to 19 percent opting out compared to 21 percent in 2016. The rates were high in 2015 as well, as reported here by Daily Voice.

The state Education Department has reduced the number of questions on the exams and days they take away from classroom teaching time.

The state also changed name of the Common Core exams to "The Next Generation English Language Arts and Mathematics Learning Standards."

