These Are Top School Districts In Rockland, New Rankings Say

It’s no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the nation’s finest public school districts.

But which top the list?

Niche has released a new study that is “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.”

Using a weighted scale that includes academic grades (50 percent), teacher’s grades (15 percent), culture and diversity (10 percent), parent-student surveys (10 percent) and other factors (which can be found here), Niche determined the top school districts throughout the country.

Among those that made the cut from the Hudson Valley include:

Westchester County:

Edgemont Union Free School District (5th overall);

Scarsdale Union Free School District (6th);

Rye Neck Union Free School District (10th);

Rye City School District (11th);

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District (12th);

Bronxville Union Free School District (13th);

Byram Hills Central School District (14th);

Hastings-on-Hudson School District (16th);

Ardsley Union Free School District (20th);

Rockland County:

Suffern Central School District (26th);

Nyack Union Free School District (68th);

South Orangetown Central School District (71st).

Putnam County:

Haldane Central School District (73rd);

Carmel Central School District (132nd);

Brewster Central School District (133rd).

Dutchess County:

Spackenkill Union Free School District (79th);

Arlington Central School District (85th);

Red Hook Central School District (106th).

Orange County:

Cornwall Central School District (77th);

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District (127th);

Tuxedo Union Free School District (145th).

The complete ranking from Niche can be found here .

