Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
schools

These Are Top School Districts In Rockland, New Rankings Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Niche 2018 best school districts.
Niche 2018 best school districts. Photo Credit: Niche.com

It’s no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the nation’s finest public school districts.

But which top the list?

Niche has released a new study that is “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.”

Using a weighted scale that includes academic grades (50 percent), teacher’s grades (15 percent), culture and diversity (10 percent), parent-student surveys (10 percent) and other factors (which can be found here), Niche determined the top school districts throughout the country.

Among those that made the cut from the Hudson Valley include:

Westchester County:

  • Edgemont Union Free School District (5th overall);
  • Scarsdale Union Free School District (6th);
  • Rye Neck Union Free School District (10th);
  • Rye City School District (11th);
  • Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District (12th);
  • Bronxville Union Free School District (13th);
  • Byram Hills Central School District (14th);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson School District (16th);
  • Ardsley Union Free School District (20th);

Rockland County:

  • Suffern Central School District (26th);
  • Nyack Union Free School District (68th);
  • South Orangetown Central School District (71st).

Putnam County:

  • Haldane Central School District (73rd);
  • Carmel Central School District (132nd);
  • Brewster Central School District (133rd).

Dutchess County:

  • Spackenkill Union Free School District (79th);
  • Arlington Central School District (85th);
  • Red Hook Central School District (106th).

Orange County:

  • Cornwall Central School District (77th);
  • Monroe-Woodbury Central School District (127th);
  • Tuxedo Union Free School District (145th).

The complete ranking from Niche can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.