These Hudson Valley Private Schools Rank Among State's Most Expensive

The Hudson Valley is home to some of New York’s best - and most expensive - private schools in the country, according to a recently released report by the Private School Review.

According to the report, the average price of private school tuition statewide is approximately $16,335 per year, with the private elementary school average of $11,430 per year and the private high school average of $21,840 per year.

Hudson Valley private schools that are among the most expensive in New York include:

Dutchess County

The Maplebrook School in Amenia, which has 100 students and a yearly tuition of $64,000, second only to THINK Global School in Manhattan, which has an annual tuition of $79,000.

The Kildonan School on Morse Hill Road in Amenia, which houses 91 students in grades 2 through 12 has an annual tuition of $63,000.

The all-boys Trinity-Pawling School on Route 22 in Pawling is also among the most expensive, with 286 middle and high school students paying an yearly tuition of $58,200.

Orange County

The Storm King School has 184 students ranging from grades 8 through 12 with a yearly tuition of $58,000.

Soundview Preparatory School in Yorktown Heights has an annual tuition of $36,000;

Hackley School in Tarrytown has an annual tuition of $35,000;

Westchester Hebrew School, a Jewish high school, has an annual tuition of $30,500;

Karafin School in Mount Kisco has an annual tuition of $28,426.

Westchester County

The complete report from the Private School Review can be found here .

