Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
These Rockland High Schools Rank High In U.S. News List

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
U.S. News & World Report High School Rankings
U.S. News & World Report High School Rankings

One Rockland County high school made the latest top 100 statewide ranking of schools published by U.S. News & World Report and three others were also ranked high statewide.

  • Pearl River High School was ranked 68th in New York state and 642nd nationwide.
  • Nanuet was ranked No. 135 statewide and 1,485th nationwide.
  • Clarkstown South was No. 143 statewide and 1,538th nationwide
  • North Rockland ranked No. 226 statewide

More details about Pearl River and the other "Best High Schools" can be found by clicking here.

