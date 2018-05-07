These Rockland High Schools Rank High In U.S. News List

One Rockland County high school made the latest top 100 statewide ranking of schools published by U.S. News & World Report and three others were also ranked high statewide.

Pearl River High School was ranked 68th in New York state and 642nd nationwide.

Nanuet was ranked No. 135 statewide and 1,485th nationwide.

Clarkstown South was No. 143 statewide and 1,538th nationwide

North Rockland ranked No. 226 statewide

More details about Pearl River and the other "Best High Schools" can be found by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.