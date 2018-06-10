These Universities In New York Rank Among Best In World

Do you know someone who attends college in New York or did you get a degree from one?

According to this respected global ranking of top universities in the United States and worldwide, New York state is home to at least 17 of the world's top 1,000 higher education institutions.

Five of the top-ranked colleges are affiliated with the State University of New York.

Here are how New York's universities rank internationally and nationally.

1. Columbia University, eighth globally and sixth in the U.S.

eighth globally and sixth in the U.S. 2. Cornell University, 14th globally and 11th in the nation.

14th globally and 11th in the nation. 3. New York University , 25th worldwide and 20th in the U.S.

, 25th worldwide and 20th in the U.S. 4. Rockefeller University, 76th in the world and 44th nationally.

76th in the world and 44th nationally. 5. University of Rochester, 105th globally and 52nd in the nation.

105th globally and 52nd in the nation. 6. Stony Brook University, 128th internationally and 56th in the U.S.

128th internationally and 56th in the U.S. 7. Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, 153rd in the world and 65th in the U.S.

153rd in the world and 65th in the U.S. 8. University of Buffalo, 273 worldwide and 97th in the U.S.

273 worldwide and 97th in the U.S. 9. University of Albany, SUNY, 352 in the world and 114th nationwide.

352 in the world and 114th nationwide. 10. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), 430 globally and 124th in the nation.

430 globally and 124th in the nation. 11. Syracuse University, 555 internationally and 149th in the U.S.

555 internationally and 149th in the U.S. 1 2. SUNY Downstate Medical Center, 591 in the world and 158th in the nation.

591 in the world and 158th in the nation. 13. City College of New York (CCNY), 706 in the world and 174th in the U.S.

706 in the world and 174th in the U.S. 14. Binghamton University , 843 in the world and 191st in the U.S.

, 843 in the world and 191st in the U.S. 15. Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), 935 in the world and 201st in the nation.

935 in the world and 201st in the nation. 16. Hunter College, 963 worldwide and 206th in the U.S.

963 worldwide and 206th in the U.S. 17. New York Medical College, 976 globally and 208th in the nation.

In 2014, the ranking was expanded to list the top 1,000 out of 18,000 universities worldwide, making it the largest academic ranking of global universities.

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) i s a leading consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights, and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes.

Since 2012, CWUR has been publishing the only academic ranking of global universities that assesses the quality of education, alumni employment, research output and citations without relying on surveys and university data submissions.

The ranking started out as a project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the aim of rating the top 100 world universities.

The Center for World University Rankings moved its headquarters to the United Arab Emirates in 2016.

The complete worldwide, and nationwide breakdowns, and ranking categories can be found by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.