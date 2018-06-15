Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
schools

Updated: Early School Dismissals Announced With Heat Advisory In Effect

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
With record-breaking temperatures possible and a Heat Advisory in effect, multiple school districts in the Hudson Valley/Fairfield County have announced early dismissals for Monday, June 18.
With record-breaking temperatures possible and a Heat Advisory in effect, multiple school districts in the Hudson Valley/Fairfield County have announced early dismissals for Monday, June 18. Photo Credit: File photo

With record-breaking temperatures possible and a Heat Advisory in effect, multiple school districts in the Hudson Valley/Fairfield County have announced early dismissals for Monday, June 18.

In Westchester, Mamaroneck Public Schools announced late Sunday afternoon that all elementary schools and Hommocks Middle School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Monday "due to anticipated high heat index." Mamaroneck High School's exam schedule will remain as planned.

In Fairfield County, the Newtown Public School District announced late Saturday afternoon it will be on a three-hour emergency early dismissal schedule.

"Due to the expectation for high temperatures on June 18, which will impact classrooms and areas of our buildings that are not air-conditioned, all Newtown Public Schools will be on a three-hour emergency early dismissal schedule," the district said in a statement. "Newtown High School will be released at 11:32 a.m."

Monday will be mostly sunny throughout the morning through the early afternoon. There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. ahead of the arrival of a cold front. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Showers and storms are likely late Monday night through the early morning hours Tuesday, mainly between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe.

Check back to Daily Voice for updated early dismissal announcements by area school districts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.