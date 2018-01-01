Updated: School Closures, Delayed Openings

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures or delayed starts for Thursday, Jan. 4 as a result of the storm moving through the area.
This page will be updated frequently in real time through Thursday morning. Please check back often.
Westchester
Ardsley Union Free School District, closed
Bedford Central School District, closed
Blind Brook Public Schools, closed
Bronxville Union Free School District, closed
Briarcliff Manor School District, closed
Byram Hills Central School District, closed
Chappaqua Central School District, closed
Croton-Harmon Schools, closed
Dobbs Ferry School District, closed
Eastchester Union Free School District, closed
Edgemont School District, closed
Elmsford Union Free School District
Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, closed
Greenburgh Central School District, closed
Harrison Central School District, closed
Harvey School, closed
Hastings-on-Hudson School District, closed
Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District, closed
Hendrick Hudson School District, closed
Iona Preparatory School, closed
Irvington Union Free School District, closed
John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, closed
Katonah-Lewisboro School District, closed
Lakeland Central School District, closed
Masters School, closed
Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed
Mount Vernon City School District, closed
New Rochelle Public Schools, closed
Ossining Union Free School District, closed
Peekskill Central School District, closed
Pelham Public Schools, closed
Pleasantville Union Free School District, closed
Port Chester Public Schools, closed
Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, closed
Rye City School District, closed
Scarsdale Public Schools, closed
Somers Central School District, closed
Southern Westchester BOCES, closed
Tarrytown Union Free School District, closed
Yonkers Public School District, closed
Yorktown Central School District, closed
Putnam
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Garrison Union Free School District, closed
Haldane Central School District, closed
Mahopac Central School District, closed
Putnam Valley Central School District, closed
Rockland
Albertus Magnus High School, closed
Clarkstown Central School District, closed
East Ramapo Central School District, closed
North Rockland Central School District, closed
Nyack Central School, District
Pearl River School District, closed
Ramapo Central School District, closed
Rockland BOCES, closed
South Orangetown Central School District, closed
Dutchess County
Arlington Central School District, closed
Beacon City School District, closed
Millbrook Central School District, closed
Pawling Central Schools, closed
Poughkeepsie City School District, closed
Wappingers Central School District, closed
Orange County
Cornwall Central School District, closed
Florida Union Free School District, closed
Goshen Central Schools, closed
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, closed
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, closed
John S Burke Catholic High School, closed
Middletown School District, closed
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, closed
Newburgh Enlarged City School District, closed
Pine Bush School District, closed
Port Jervis City School District, closed
Orange/Ulster BOCES, closed
Warwick Valley Central School District, closed
Check back for updates.
