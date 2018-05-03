Bergen Horse Didn't Win Derby But Trainer's Other Colt Reversed Curse

The same trainer who coached Hackensack's American Pharoah to the 2015 Kentucky Derby finish line just made history again.

This time, it was trainer Bob Baffert's pre-race, undefeated favorite Justify (5-2) who went on to win the 144th Kentucky Derby Saturday reversing the Apollo Curse -- with only three races under his belt.

Hall of Famer Baffert also trained racehorse Solomini, of Hackensack's Zayat Stables, LLC -- owned by a Teaneck family -- who finished 10th this year at Churchill Downs.

Three-year-old Justify's win made him the first horse without a race as a 2-year-old to win the annual Run for the Roses since Apollo in 1882 -- finishing in 2 minutes 4.20 seconds with only three races under his belt.

Justify was neck and neck with Promises Fulfilled but pulled into the lead halfway through the race, earning Baffert his fifth win in the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

The horse took home a $1,432,000 paycheck and his backers won $7.80 on a $2 bet to win.

