Big Crowd Expected For Haverstraw Bay Classic At Cortlandt Yacht Club

Get you rods and appetite for striped bass real ready and reeling.

The premier Striped Bass Tournament in the lower Hudson Valley will celebrate its 5th Anniversary at the Cortlandt Yacht Club on April 27, 28 and 29.

Boasting a grand prize of $2,000, and a $1,000 combined weight prize, this year’s event will surpass all other events in recent memory.Rods, reels, bikes, and a wide assortment of prizes for many of the participants

Thanks to the strong support of our community, tournament volunteers and sponsors, and the officers and members of the Cortlandt Yacht Club, the classic sets the bar for Hudson striped

bass tournaments! This is “The Event” that has it all! A top shelf facility, high quality boat launch at Georges Island County Park,(directly in front of the best fishing for stripers at the time of year), and five minutes from a Holiday Inn

Express, and a very experienced tournament committee.

This committee is dedicated to showing everyone that they have the most efficient method possible of catching that over 40-inch striper.

Timing is everything and it has been the committee’s experience that the dates selected are exactly when ocean run bunker have entered Haverstraw Bay followed by the huge striped bass.

The structure of the event caters to children and adults with commercial fisherman on the Hudson River providing the freshest bunker possible.

A very convenient weighs station, boat slips available, and on water assistance provided by two Sea Tow boats on call 24 hours are also part of this weekends events.

There are two entry locations:

Matts Sporting Goods at 242 Route 9W in Haverstraw or by calling 845-429-3254 or Croton Bait and Tackle on Riverside Avenue in Croton by calling 914 271 3675

For further information regarding participating in the prize offerings or signing up for the contest contact mythreesons3@optonline.net

