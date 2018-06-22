Captain's Castle: Derek Jeter Lists Greenwood Lake Estate For $14.75M

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is "all in" with his new position in baseball.

As owner of the Miami Marlins, the former all-star shortstop has little time to be in the New York area these days.

So the former Yankees' captain has put his lakefront Hudson Valley estate on the market, listed at $14.750,000.

The six-bedroom, 12-bathroom gem is located in the Orange County village of Greenwood Lake, near the NY/NJ Appalachian Trail border, and a very manageable 40 miles from Yankee Stadium.

But wait, there's more.

It anchored by a stunning a castle and nestled on four acres of property, including 700 feet of lakeshore.

There's also plenty of room to mix business with pleasure, with not one, but two conference rooms.

