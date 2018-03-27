Hudson Valley Basketball Standout Transferring From Syracuse

After helping Cinderella Syracuse make its way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, former Hudson Valley standout Braedon Bayer announced his intention to transfer from the university.

The Dutchess County product, who starred as a two-time team captain at the Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, was a walk-on for the Orange two years ago after transferring from Grinnell College.

Bayer’s father announced the transfer intention on Twitter, saying that “after two great years and a run to the sweet sixteen this year, Braedon has decided to seek graduate transfer opportunities! We want to thank the coaching staff at Syracuse, especially coach (Jim) Boeheim for giving Brae a chance and welcoming him to this legendary program.”

Bayer was a factor late in a major upset over Michigan State University in the tournament, logging just six minutes, but nabbing a steal and a block while helping run the point of a zone defense after starting guard Frank Howard was called for his fifth foul.

As a graduate transfer, Bayer will be available to play immediately and it will be his fifth and final year of eligibility. It is not clear what the LaGrangeville native is planning next. According to the Daily Orange, Bayer may be heading to Binghamton or Fordham, who reportedly had interest in him coming out of high school before he chose to play Division III ball before the transfer to Syracuse.

“Been a crazy ride. Officially transferring for my 5th year of eligibility but I’ll never forget the memories with this team,” he posted on Instagram. “Thankful to the coaches, my teammates and the fans #cuse4L#michiganwho #gradyear."

