New Giants' General Manager Coached HS Football In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Giants GM Dave Gettleman, former head varsity coach at Spackenkill HS.
The man named as the new general manager of the New York Giants on Thursday has strong ties to the Hudson Valley.

Dave Gettleman, who was as a personnel executive for 15 years with the organization, started his coaching career at Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie.

As Spackenkill's head varsity coach from 1973 to '78 and 1980 and '81, Gettleman led his teams to a pair of league titles, often competing against schools twice the size as Spackenkill.

The 66-year-old Gettleman replaces Jerry Reese, who was fired Dec. 4 as Giants' GM. Gettleman was formerly a general manager for the Carolina Panthers.

Gettleman will hold an introductory press conference as Giants' GM at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

