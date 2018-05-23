Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Boy, 12, Ejected In Rear-End Crash On Route 287 In Mahwah
sports

Rockland Developer Spearheads Major Upgrades For Orange County Speedway

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An aerial view of Orange County Fair Speedway, now in its 99th season of racing in Middletown. Photo Credit: Provided
The good 'ole days on the dirt track at Orange County Fair Speedway. The first auto races in Middletown were in 1919. Photo Credit: Provided
Modern times at Orange County Fair Speedway, which is undergoing major renovations and restorations. Photo Credit: Provided

Orange County Fair Speedway has begun its 99th year of auto racing in Middletown, making it the oldest continually operating dirt track in the United States.

The first auto race at the speedway took place in 1919 and now capital improvements have the green light.

Orange Motorsport & Entertaining LLC, a Nanuet-based developer and promoter, has signed a five-year lease to operate the fairgrounds. OME has begun restoring buildings and seating on property surrounding the five-eighths mile oval track off 239 Wisner Ave.

The track held its Hard Clay Open on May 8 and closes the racing season with its Hard Clay Finale on Oct. 18.

Here are some highlights from the upcoming month's schedule:

  • June 2 is Nostalgia Night sponsored by Home 2 Suites by Hilton.
  • June 9 is County Waste Night at the racetrack.
  • June 16 is Superior Building Supply Night.
  • June 23 is HIG FAB Night.
  • June 30 is Tony Monaco Landscaping Night at the Speedway.

Call the Speedway office at 845-342-2573 for more racing information.

For more details about the renovations or summer schedule, click here or here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.