Rockland Developer Spearheads Major Upgrades For Orange County Speedway

Orange County Fair Speedway has begun its 99th year of auto racing in Middletown, making it the oldest continually operating dirt track in the United States.

The first auto race at the speedway took place in 1919 and now capital improvements have the green light.

Orange Motorsport & Entertaining LLC, a Nanuet-based developer and promoter, has signed a five-year lease to operate the fairgrounds. OME has begun restoring buildings and seating on property surrounding the five-eighths mile oval track off 239 Wisner Ave.

The track held its Hard Clay Open on May 8 and closes the racing season with its Hard Clay Finale on Oct. 18.

Here are some highlights from the upcoming month's schedule:

June 2 is Nostalgia Night sponsored by Home 2 Suites by Hilton.

June 9 is County Waste Night at the racetrack.

June 16 is Superior Building Supply Night.

June 23 is HIG FAB Night.

June 30 is Tony Monaco Landscaping Night at the Speedway.

Call the Speedway office at 845-342-2573 for more racing information.

For more details about the renovations or summer schedule, click here or here.

