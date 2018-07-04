State Trooper, 29, Killed In Action Was All-America College Linebacker

The New York State Police Benevolent Association is accepting donations for its charity as well as for the family of Trooper Nicholas Clark, a former college football player who was shot and killed while attempting to assist a suicidal man upstate.

Early on Monday, July 2, New York State Police troopers assisted members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Corning Police Department, where there was a report of a suicidal man who barricaded himself in his Welch Road home in Erwin.

During the incident, trooper Nicholas Clark, 29, was shot and killed. The suspect, 43-year-old Steven Kiley, was later found in the residence dead of an apparent gunshot wound, investigators said. Kiley was the principal of a Bradford Central School District school.

Clark, a linebacker, was one of the most decorated players the 20-year history of the Alfred University football program.

A two-time All-American and three-time Empire 8 All-Conference recipient was the Empire 8 Defensive Player of the Year honor twice – the first in conference history to do so – and the Empire 8 Conference Merit Award.

After graduating from Alfred in 2011, Clark went on to participate in the Buffalo Bills' mini-camp.

"Nick is one of the all-time greats that has ever worn the Purple & Gold and did so in a way that left a legacy that will never be forgotten," Alfred University Director of Athletics Paul Vecchio said. "Nick's passion was to serve others, and this led him to his position as an NYS Trooper. His passing underscores the incredible sacrifices and risks that these brave men and women make every day to keep our communities safe."

Clark's mother, Theresa, is currently an Alfred University professor and currently the Faculty Athletic Representative for the Division of Athletics.

According to the PBA, Clark is the 26th member of the New York State Police to die in the line of duty since 2006.

“Trooper Clark is a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of serving and protecting others. Despite the inherent dangers in today’s society, our Troopers have answered – and will continue to answer – the call of duty again and again,” said PBA President Thomas H. Mungeer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Trooper Clark’s family, friends and fellow Troopers.”

In a statement, the PBA announced that “as the labor union, will assist with arrangements for the line-of-duty death funeral, as well as assist Trooper Clark’s family and fellow Troopers with whatever needs arise.”

They will also be “accepting donations on behalf of Clark’s family for the PBA’s charity, the Signal 30 Benefit Fund.”

The Signal 30 Fund was created to support the members of the New York State Police and their families in extraordinary circumstances such as line-of-duty death, illness, injury, and loss of residence to fires or floods.

The PBA said that: donations to the Signal 30 Fund can be made by check or credit card. Checks can be made payable to: NYS Troopers Signal 30 Benefit Fund, and mailed to: NYS Troopers PBA Signal 30 Benefit Fund, 120 State St., Albany, NY 12207.

Online donations can be made through the Signal 30 website or through the PBA website by clicking on “Donate to Signal 30 Fund.”

To donate specifically to the family of Trooper Clark, one should include his name in the memo line of the check, or for online donations, type in his name in the box that asks if the money is for a specific fundraising event.

