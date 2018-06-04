Stud Bergen County Pitcher Drafted To Cincinnati Reds

A Bergen County native is on his way to the major leagues.

Fair Lawn's Cory Heitler, a right-hand pitcher, was drafted in the 34th round of the MLB draft, 1,009th overall.

The Ramapo College junior set the single-season strikeout record at Ramapo with his 112th of the season during the NCAA Regional Tournament. He finished the season with 113 strikeouts in 84.2 innings pitched.

Heitler tallied a 2.34 ERA along with an 8-2 win/loss record while he made 12 appearances on the mound and four complete games. He fired two shutouts while opponents batted .174 against him.

Heitler, who recorded the third no-hitter in program history this season, also earned D3baseball.com Mid-Atlantic All-Region Second Team and NJAC Second Team All-Conference honors this season. He was just the third pitcher in program history to record over 100 strikeouts in a single season.

The athlete became the third Roadrunner to be selected in the MLB Draft in the last six years while he was one of 11 NCAA Division III athletes selected and the only NJAC baseball player to be selected over the last three days.

