Crash With Serious Injuries Causes I-87 Closure

Daily Voice
A look at the crash scene on I-87. Photo Credit: Contributed/Rockland Orange All Incidents on Facebook
I-87 in Newburgh near Route 17/I-84/Route 300. Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

A crash between two tractor-trailers with serious injuries has caused the closure of a stretch of I-87 in Orange County late Monday afternoon.

The crash, near the 63-mile marker, occurred on the southbound side in Newburgh near Route 17/I-84/Route 300 and was reported at 4:15 p.m.

The roadway remained closed southbound at 9:30 p.m. during the crash investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

