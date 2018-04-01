Detour Alert Issued In North Rockland

A temporary detour has been established in West Haverstraw, as contracting crews begin what is expected to be a lengthy reconstruction project on the Samsondale Avenue Bridge.

The Haverstraw Police Department has set up a temporary detour, which will divert all pedestrian and vehicular traffic onto Railroad Avenue toward Wayne Avenue, which will allow travelers to reconnect with Samsondale Avenue.

Last week, officials announced that beginning on Monday, contractors would begin the reconstruction project, which will take place over the CSX rail lines in West Haverstraw, forcing a closure of the roadway for several months.

The scope of the project is expected to last through Dec. 2, when the bridge will be reopened to traffic.

“Please be cautious of the railroad crossing and follow all vehicle and traffic laws,” police officials warned. “All local businesses are operational and can be accessed via the detour.”

