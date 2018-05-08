Expect Delays: Palisades Interstate Parkway Lane Closures Scheduled

There will be partial and full lane closures on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County for several weeks as contracting crews get set to perform construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued an alert warning that construction work in Haverstraw and Stony Point is expected to result in single lane closures and full lane closures on the parkway between exit 13 (Route 202) and exit 18 (Route 6), beginning on Monday, May 14.

According to the NYSDOT, full closures of portions of the northbound side of the of the Parkway are expected to occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Full closures of the southbound side of the Parkway are expected to occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Full closures will only occur on one side of the Parkway at a time. There may also be single lane closures from 8 p.m. to noon on weekdays.

Construction work is anticipated to take place Monday through Thursday, concluding in June. Detours will be posted, and flaggers are expected to be in the area to assist with the flow of traffic during the scope of the project.

