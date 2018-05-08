Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Ex-Assembly Speaker Silver Found Guilty In Second Corruption Trial
traffic

Expect Delays: Palisades Interstate Parkway Lane Closures Scheduled

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland.
The Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be partial and full lane closures on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County for several weeks as contracting crews get set to perform construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued an alert warning that construction work in Haverstraw and Stony Point is expected to result in single lane closures and full lane closures on the parkway between exit 13 (Route 202) and exit 18 (Route 6), beginning on Monday, May 14.

According to the NYSDOT, full closures of portions of the northbound side of the of the Parkway are expected to occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Full closures of the southbound side of the Parkway are expected to occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Full closures will only occur on one side of the Parkway at a time. There may also be single lane closures from 8 p.m. to noon on weekdays.

Construction work is anticipated to take place Monday through Thursday, concluding in June. Detours will be posted, and flaggers are expected to be in the area to assist with the flow of traffic during the scope of the project.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.