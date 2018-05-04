Girder Work Starts On New TZB, Leading To I-87 Lane Closures

The latest round of lane and ramp closures near the new Tappan Zee Bridge have been announced as crews continue working on the Rockland and Westchester landings.

Beginning on Monday night, May 7, crews from Tappan Zee Constructors will begin preparation for the installation of steel girders and concrete deck panels for the bridge over River Road at the Rockland landing. The materials will connect the eastbound span to the new on-land abutment, officials said. (See second image above for detailed rundown.)

The work is scheduled to take place weekdays through Friday, May 18. During that period, motorists can expect traffic to be reduced to a single lane controlled by flagger from 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., motorists can expect periodic, 20-minute traffic stops, as steel girders are lifted into position over the roadway.

Delays can also be expected on weekdays from May 31 to June 5 as contractors begin the installation of road deck panels.

Officials said that work will also necessitate closing the northbound Thruway exit 9 (Tarrytown - Sleepy Hollow - US Route 9) on-ramp from Route 119 during the overnights Tuesday, May 8 through Thursday, May 10. Drivers will be detoured approximately one mile east on Route 119 to access the northbound Thruway (see map above). The exit 9 off-ramp will remain accessible from the northbound Thruway.

At least one lane will remain open at all times.

On Monday, May 7, one northbound lane of the Thruway will be closed from exit 8A to the bridge beginning at 7 p.m., a second will be closed two hours later and at 11 p.m., a third lane will be closed. All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 10 a.m. the following morning. On Thursday, the closures will begin at 8 p.m.

During the lane closures, the exit 9 on-ramp will also be closed.

