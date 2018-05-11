I-87 Roadwork Shuts Down Two Lanes In Rockland

Traffic is tied up on I-87 in Rockland County on Monday afternoon as contracting crews leaped into action to repair a slab of pavement.

State Police confirmed that a piece of concrete broke near southbound exit 14B in Ramapo, between Airmont Road and the Spring Valley tolls, leading to the blockage of two lanes while crews cleaned up the area.

The concrete issue was first reported during Monday morning’s commute. It was not clear how long the delays will last or what caused the issue. Keep following Daily Voice for updates as they become available.

“Stop and go traffic, stopped traffic, delays I-87 - NYS Thruway southbound from milepost 30.5 to 25.5 between exit 15A and exit 14A,” the NYSDOT posted. “Motorists should plan for extended delays. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes.”

