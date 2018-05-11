Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Teen Turns Himself In After Leaving Airmont Crash Scene, Police Say
traffic

I-87 Roadwork Shuts Down Two Lanes In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
I-87 in Ramapo.
I-87 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is tied up on I-87 in Rockland County on Monday afternoon as contracting crews leaped into action to repair a slab of pavement.

State Police confirmed that a piece of concrete broke near southbound exit 14B in Ramapo, between Airmont Road and the Spring Valley tolls, leading to the blockage of two lanes while crews cleaned up the area.

The concrete issue was first reported during Monday morning’s commute. It was not clear how long the delays will last or what caused the issue. Keep following Daily Voice for updates as they become available.

“Stop and go traffic, stopped traffic, delays I-87 - NYS Thruway southbound from milepost 30.5 to 25.5 between exit 15A and exit 14A,” the NYSDOT posted. “Motorists should plan for extended delays. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.