Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Recall Alert Issued For Improperly Pasteurized Milk Made In Area
traffic

Lane Closure Scheduled During Work On Span Of New TZB

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Work is progressing near the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: NewNYBridge
Work on dismantling the old Tappan Zee Bridge continues adjacent to the new bridge. Photo Credit: Contributed
Work on dismantling the old Tappan Zee Bridge continues adjacent to the new bridge. Photo Credit: Contributed

There will be a single lane closure near the new Tappan Zee Bridge next week as contracting crews continue installing precast concrete deck panels for the eastbound span following the installation of the structure’s final steel girders.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that they will be realigning the barrier near the Westchester landing, which will require a single northbound lane closure on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

In addition to the barrier realignment, contractors are scheduled to pour concrete for the new State Police facility in Tarrytown, beginning on Friday. Crews will also continue internal work on the Thruway Authority’s new maintenance building in Tarrytown, which includes installing water lines, fire protection and conduits.

Additional work includes:

  • Excavation and concrete pouring near Rockland and Westchester landings;
  • Expansion joint installation;
  • Removing temporary access structures;
  • Internal tower work;
  • Electrical equipment installation and testing;
  • Dismantling of the old bridge’s icebreakers, deck panels, piers and circular caissons.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.