Lane Closure Scheduled During Work On Span Of New TZB

There will be a single lane closure near the new Tappan Zee Bridge next week as contracting crews continue installing precast concrete deck panels for the eastbound span following the installation of the structure’s final steel girders.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that they will be realigning the barrier near the Westchester landing, which will require a single northbound lane closure on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

In addition to the barrier realignment, contractors are scheduled to pour concrete for the new State Police facility in Tarrytown, beginning on Friday. Crews will also continue internal work on the Thruway Authority’s new maintenance building in Tarrytown, which includes installing water lines, fire protection and conduits.

Additional work includes:

Excavation and concrete pouring near Rockland and Westchester landings;

Expansion joint installation;

Removing temporary access structures;

Internal tower work;

Electrical equipment installation and testing;

Dismantling of the old bridge’s icebreakers, deck panels, piers and circular caissons.

