Lane Closures Set During River Road Panel Installation Near New TZB

The latest round of lane and ramp closures near the new Tappan Zee Bridge has been scheduled as crews continue work on installing road deck panels for the new bridge’s eastbound span over River Road at the Rockland landing.

The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Wednesday, May 23 through Wednesday, May 30, which will require periodic five-minute traffic stops on River Road. According to Tappan Zee Constructors, the work comes following the successful installation of steel girders in the area.

According to officials, contractors are “scheduled to conclude grouting work near the bridge’s Westchester landing this week. The work creates a new base roadway for the twin-span crossing’s connection to the New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) and required overnight lane closures on the northbound Thruway this week.

Additional work still to be done includes:

Excavation, backfilling and drainage work near bridge landings;

Internal tower work;

Electrical equipment installation and testing;

Dismantling of the old bridge’s icebreakers, deck panels, piers and circular caissons.

