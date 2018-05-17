Milling Work Set To Start In Rockland

There will be lane closures for several days in Orangetown next week as contracting crews begin preparing for a road resurfacing project.

The Rockland County Highway Department announced that beginning at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 21, contractors will begin milling along Old Mountain Road from South Boulevard to Route 9W in Orangetown.

During the project, a portion of the road will be closed, but it will be open to emergency vehicles. It was not clear how long the project is expected to last. Detours will be posted and flaggers are expected to be in the area to assist with the flow of traffic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.