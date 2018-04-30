Contact Us
traffic

More Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled For I-87 Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: NYSTA
A list of the planned closures for this week near the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors
A map of the planned closures for this week near the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors

The latest overnight lane and ramp closures near the new Tappan Zee Bridge have been announced as crews continue working on the Westchester landing.

Beginning on Wednesday night, Tappan Zee Constructors will continue installing new precast concrete slabs near the Westchester landing, which will create a new base roadway for the twin-span crossing’s connection to the New York State Thruway, according to officials. (See second image above for detailed rundown.)

Officials said that work will also necessitate closing the northbound Thruway exit 9 (Tarrytown - Sleepy Hollow - US Route 9) on-ramp from Route 119 during the overnights Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3. Drivers will be detoured approximately one mile east on Route 119 to access the northbound Thruway (see map above). The exit 9 off-ramp will remain accessible from the northbound Thruway.

At least one lane will remain open at all times.

On Wednesday, May 2, one northbound lane of the Thruway will be closed from exit 8A to the bridge beginning at 7 p.m., a second will be closed two hours later and at 11 p.m., a third lane will be closed. All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 10 a.m. the following morning. On Thursday, the closures will begin at 8 p.m.

During the lane closures, the exit 9 on-ramp will also be closed.

