New Round Of Road Resurfacing Scheduled In Rockland

Motorists planning on traveling through Rockland County over the weekend may expect delays as contracting crews get set to begin another road resurfacing project.

The Rockland County Highway Department issued an alert on Wednesday advising that beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 11, roadwork will be performed along Grandview Avenue from Forshay Road to Route 306. There will also be resurfacing on North Middletown Road from Smith Road to West Clarkstown Road.

During the scope of the project, weather permitting, motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes when possible as lane closures and delays are expected. Detours will be posted and flaggers may be in the area to help direct the flow of traffic.

