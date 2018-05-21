New Traffic Alert Issued For Rockland

Motorists should expect delays in Rockland as contracting crews get set to begin their latest road resurfacing project.

The Rockland County Highway Department issued an alert this week advising that beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 23 and May 24, roadwork will be performed along North Middletown Rd from Germonds Rd to Smith Rd in Clarkstown, which will be completely closed down

During the scope of the project, weather permitting, motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes when possible as lane closures and delays are expected. Detours will be posted and flaggers may be in the area to help direct the flow of traffic.

