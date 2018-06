This story has been updated.

Both lanes on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have reopened after a crash involving five vehicles Tuesday morning in Rockland County.

The crash, reported just after 9 a.m., is southbound at Exit 10 (Middletown Road) with stop-and-go delays to Exit 12 (Route 45).

The right lane reopened around 10 a.m.

