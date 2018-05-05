Road Closure Alert During Resurfacing Issued In Rockland

Motorists planning on traveling through Clarkstown this week may expect delays as contracting crews get set to begin a road resurfacing project.

The Rockland County Highway Department issued an alert on Tuesday advising that beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, roadwork will be performed along West Clarkstown Road from Red Hill Road to Carnaby Court.

During the scope of the project, weather permitting, motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes when possible as lane closures and delays are expected. Detours will be posted and flaggers may be in the area to help direct the flow of traffic.

