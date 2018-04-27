Contact Us
Road Closure Alert Issued For Suffern

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Chestnut Street in Suffern. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Motorists may see delays on a busy local roadway as contracting crews continue infrastructure modification work at the Orange Avenue Apartments in Suffern.

Officials issued an alert cautioning that there will be lane closures on Chestnut Street and Blauvelt Way from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily beginning on Monday, April 30, through Friday, May 11, as they continue infrastructure modification work as part of the Orange Avenue Apartments Project.

During that stretch, access from Chestnut Street to Ramapo Avenue will be limited to vehicles with an overall height of 11-feet-5-inches or less. During this period there will be no access to Orange Avenue from Chestnut Street. All restricted vehicles shall use Lafayette Avenue to Orange Avenue.

