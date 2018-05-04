Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
traffic

Road Resurfacing Starts In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Viola Road from Mile Road at Golden Road in Rockland.
Viola Road from Mile Road at Golden Road in Rockland. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Expect delays in Rockland near the New Jersey border for several days as contracting crews have started several road resurfacing projects in the area.

The Rockland County Highway Department will have crews resurfacing four roadways, weather permitting, leading to lane closures and delays for drivers.

Work is expected to begin each morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. Among the roads scheduled for resurfacing include:

  • Highview Road from College Road to Maple Avenue;
  • Viola Road from Mile Road to Golden Road;
  • College Road from Highview Road to Smolley Drive;
  • Viola Road from Spook Rock Road to Forshay Road.

No timetable has been given for the resurfacing projects. Drivers have been instructed to seek alternate routes, when possible. Detours will be posted, and flaggers will be in the area to assist with traffic.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.