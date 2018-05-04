Road Resurfacing Starts In Rockland

Expect delays in Rockland near the New Jersey border for several days as contracting crews have started several road resurfacing projects in the area.

The Rockland County Highway Department will have crews resurfacing four roadways, weather permitting, leading to lane closures and delays for drivers.

Work is expected to begin each morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. Among the roads scheduled for resurfacing include:

Highview Road from College Road to Maple Avenue;

Viola Road from Mile Road to Golden Road;

College Road from Highview Road to Smolley Drive;

Viola Road from Spook Rock Road to Forshay Road.

No timetable has been given for the resurfacing projects. Drivers have been instructed to seek alternate routes, when possible. Detours will be posted, and flaggers will be in the area to assist with traffic.

