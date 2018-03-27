Contact Us
traffic

Roadway Removal Scheduled Near New TZB Near Landing

Several lanes of the Tappan Zee Bridge will be closure for work near the Westchester landing. Photo Credit: New York State Thruway Authority

Motorists should be prepared for northbound lane closures and delays as Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) begin preparation work next week to remove roadway sections of I-87/I-287 near the new bridge’s Westchester landing.

The closures will allow TZC to install new precast concrete slabs in the coming weeks. The work will create a new base roadway for the twin-span crossing’s connection to the Thruway when the second span opens later this year.

The overnight work will require multiple lane closures on the northbound Thruway near the bridge’s Westchester landing. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

The closures will begin in the northbound lane at Exit 8 and continue to the bridge:

  • Monday and Tuesday, April 2 and 3, one right lane will be closed at 7 p.m. and then two right lanes at 9 p.m. They will reopen at 7 a.m.
  • On Wednesday, April 4,  one left lane will be closed at 7 p.m.; two left lanes at 9 p.m. and three left lanes at 1130 p.m. They will reopen at 7 a.m.
  • Thursday, April 5, one left lane will be closed at 8 p.m.; two left lanes at 9 p.m. and three left lanes at 11:30 p.m. They will reopen at 7 a.m.
  • Friday, April 6, one left lane will be closed at 7 p.m.; two left lanes at 10 p.m. and three left lanes at 11:30 p.m. They will reopen at 7 a.m.

In addition, beginning Thursday, April 5, TZC is scheduled to install fencing atop the noise barrier wall near South Broadway. The work will require temporary single lane closures on South Broadway on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. School buses and emergency vehicles will be given priority throughout the temporary closure period.

