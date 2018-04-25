Contact Us
Route 17 Lane Closures Scheduled

Route 17 in Goshen.
Route 17 in Goshen. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Motorists planning on traveling on Route 17 in Orange County next week may want to seek alternate routes as contracting crews prepare to perform maintenance activity in Goshen.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert on Friday, cautioning that from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning on Monday, May 1, there will be lane closures on both eastbound and westbound sides of Route 17 between Exit 122A (Fletcher Street) and Exit 124 (Route 17A/Route 17M/Route 207).

The lane closures are expected to last through Friday, May 4.

During construction work, motorists can expect delays and detours are expected to be posted. There may be flaggers in the area to assist with the flow of traffic during the maintenance work.

