This story has been updated.

Route 45 in New Hempstead has reopened after a head-on crash sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m., Tuesday, closing the roadway between Old Schoolhouse Road and New Hempstead Road for about three hours, Ramapo police said.

Information regarding the condition of the two people has not yet been released.

