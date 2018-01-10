Severe Flooding Causes Road Closure In Ramapo

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - Motorists traveling through Ramapo can expect delays as the current weather conditions have caused flooding in the area, leading to road closures in Rockland County.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert on Friday afternoon, cautioning that Montebello Road is currently closed between Mile Road and Karsten Drive due to severe flooding.

Police said that it is unknown when the roadway will be reopened, as heavy rain is expected to stretch through the evening, with melting snow adding to the flooding. Motorists have been asked to use alternate routes until the weather passes.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in the Hudson Valley, which is expected to be lifted at around noon on Saturday. As many as three inches of rain are expected to drop in the region.

