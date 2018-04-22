Traffic Alert For Road Resurfacing Issued In Rockland

Expect delays in Rockland near the New Jersey border for several days as contracting crews begin several road resurfacing projects in the area.

Beginning on Thursday, April 26, the Rockland County Highway Department will have crews resurfacing three roadways, weather permitting, leading to lane closures and delays for drivers.

Work is expected to begin each morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. Among the roads scheduled for resurfacing include:

Convent Road from Scotland Hill Road to Grandview Avenue;

Saddle River Road from the New Jersey border to Orangeburg Road;

Blaisdell Road from the border to Orangeburg Road.

No timetable has been given for the resurfacing projects. Drivers have been instructed to seek alternate routes, when possible. Detours will be posted, and flaggers will be in the area to assist with traffic.

