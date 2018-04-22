Traffic Alert Issued For Clarkstown

Motorists planning on traveling on South Mountain Road in Clarkstown this week can expect delays as contracting crews begin preparing the area for a road resurfacing project.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday morning cautioning that South Mountain Road is being milled today in advance of the resurfacing project, which is expected to last several days.

Police said that motorists can expect delays in the area and to seek alternate routes, when possible. There will be posted detours and flaggers in the area to assist with the flow of traffic.

