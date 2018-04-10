Week-Long Lane Closures Start On I-87 During Roadwork Near New TZB

A new round of lane closures near the new Tappan Zee Bridge will last for a week.

Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) announced this week that they are scheduled to install new precast concrete slabs near the bridge’s Westchester County landing, which will “create a new base roadway for the twin-span crossing’s connection to the Thruway when the second span opens later this year and require overnight lane closures on the northbound New York State Thruway.”

The I-87 lane closures are expected to span from exit 8A northbound to the bridge. The schedule is as follows:

On Thursday, April 12, beginning at 8 p.m., one lane will be closed. An hour later, a second will be closed, and at 11:30 p.m., a third northbound lane will be closed, lasting through 5 a.m. the following morning.

On Friday, April 13, beginning at 8 p.m., one lane will be closed. An hour later, a second will be closed, and at 11:59 p.m., a third northbound lane will be closed, lasting through 7 a.m. the following morning.

On Monday, April 16, beginning at 7 p.m., one lane will be closed. Two hours later, a second will be closed, and at 10:30 p.m., a third northbound lane will be closed, lasting through 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Tuesday, April 17, beginning at 7 p.m., one lane will be closed. Two hours later, a second will be closed, and at 10:30 p.m., a third northbound lane will be closed, lasting through 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Wednesday, April 18, beginning at 7 p.m., one lane will be closed. Two hours later, a second will be closed, and at 10:30 p.m., a third northbound lane will be closed, lasting through 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Thursday, April 19, beginning at 8 p.m., one lane will be closed. An hour later, a second will be closed, and at 11:30 p.m., a third northbound lane will be closed, lasting through 5 a.m. the following morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.