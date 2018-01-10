Black Ice Advisory Issued As Arctic Air Arrives In Area

A storm system that brought heavy rain to the region Friday will usher in the arrival of arctic air that will last through early next week.

Much colder air will be moving into the region Saturday morning with temperatures expected to fall to below freezing mid to late, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will then continue to slowly fall through the remainder of the day, reaching the lower 20s inland by sunset.

Any standing water will freeze resulting in black ice conditions on untreated walkways, sidewalks, parking lots and roadways, the weather service said. Motorists and pedestrians should use extra caution when venturing out.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny but continued cold with a high each day in the low to mid 20s.

