Dangerous Cold Will Be Followed By New Storm Bringing Ice, Snow To Area

A dangerously cold weekend with wind-chill factors plummeting to as low -22 degrees in parts of the area will be followed a new storm system that will usher in warmer temperatures but not before bringing snow and ice.

"While heavy precipitation is not anticipated by the storm at this time, it just takes a small amount of ice to make roads and sidewalks a skating rink," according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams.

Saturday will be sunny and cold, with a high near 10 and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour, making it feel more like it's between -5 and -15 and in the low -20s at some spots at or north of I-84. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

The overnight low Saturday into Sunday will be around zero, with wind chills well below zero.

There will also be plenty of sun on Sunday and continued cold, with a high in the upper teens.

Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight. Monday's high temperature should be right around the freezing mark with a chance of snow and sleet after starting in the early afternoon.

A mix of snow and sleet is likely Monday night. It is too early to predict possible accumulation totals.

After the system passes through, Tuesday's high temperature will climb all the way up into the upper 30s for the first time since before Christmas with the rest of the week bringing temperatures more typical of January.

