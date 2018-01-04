Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
weather

Deep Freeze Will Be Followed By Some Snow, Then Warmer Temps

Joe Lombardi
A look at the weather pattern for early this week.
A look at the weather pattern for early this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at areas in the northern Hudson Valley with the lowest temperatures Sunday morning.
A look at areas in the northern Hudson Valley with the lowest temperatures Sunday morning. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The deep freeze that has gripped the Hudson Valley and the tristate area for nearly two weeks will finally loosen -- at least temporarily.

The weather pattern change will come after a bone-chilling Sunday in which residents in some parts of the northern Hudson Valley woke up to temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero and a Monday in which some snow is now likely.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with diminishing winds, a high temperature in the mid-teen range and overnight lows expected to stay in the teens.

The temperature will reach a high at or around the freezing mark on Monday, but clouds will increase and a bit of snow is predicted for the late afternoon and early evening, making untreated surfaces slippery. Little accumulation is expected.

Then comes the warmup with Tuesday's high reaching the upper 30s under partly sunny skies, followed by mostly sunny skies Wednesday with a high in the mid 30s and increasing clouds Thursday, but with a high temperature making it all the way into the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

