Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Schools Announce Delayed Starts For Monday
weather

Eye Of The Storm: Timing, Latest Snowfall Projections

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at projected snowfall totals for the storm, released by the National Weather Service early Sunday morning
A look at projected snowfall totals for the storm, released by the National Weather Service early Sunday morning Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Brand-new projected snowfall totals for the storm that is sweeping through the Monday morning were released early Sunday evening by the National Weather Service.

The quick-moving storm system could now bring up to 5 inches of snowfall to most of the area. Snowfall rates of around one inch per hour are possible Monday morning.

And that's no April Fool's Day joke.

But it is unusual -- to say the least. The last time New York City and the surrounding area saw 2 inches or more of accumulating snow in April was April 7, 2003.

A look at the new projected snowfall totals for Monday's storm can be viewed in the image above.

A roughly 25-degree drop in the temperature from Sunday afternoon into the pre-dawn hours Monday set the stage for snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley, Bergen and Passaic in New Jersey and Fairfield County in Connecticut from 2 a.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Monday. An advisory has not been issued for Dutchess, which could see an inch or two less of snowfall.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday and expect reduced visibilities at times, the National Weather Service said.

Snow arrived around 4 a.m. Monday and will continue through noontime Monday before temps climb into the mid-40s Monday afternoon and skies clear.

Showers are likely Tuesday with a high in the upper-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.