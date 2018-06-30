Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Ellenville Teen
Heat Wave Hits Day 4 With New Wrinkle; Will July 4th Be Stormy, Steamy?

Joe Lombardi
The heat index will hit 100 degrees or more for much of the area on Tuesday.
The heat index will hit 100 degrees or more for much of the area on Tuesday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The heat wave hits Day 4 a day before the Fourth of July, but there's a new wrinkle in Tuesday's forecast.

Namely, thunderstorms.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue through 9 p.m. Tuesday for much of the region as heat index values are again expected to rise to between 99 and 105 degrees for inland areas.

Morning fog will lift, followed by hazy sunshine and then thunderstorms. The storm chance starts at around 1 p.m. and continues through the evening.

The storms will bring some relief from the oppressive humidity with the heat wave expected to end on Independence Day, with the high temperature failing to hit 90 degrees for the first time since Friday. (A heat wave is defined as three days or more of a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher.)

It will be a partly sunny Wednesday with a high around 86 degrees.

There is about a one in five chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and through the evening, though it is unlikely to threaten evening fireworks celebrations or outdoor activities.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

