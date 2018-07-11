Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
weather

Here Come The Storms: When They'll Arrive, How Long They'll Last

Joe Lombardi
Stormy weather arrives overnight into Sunday and lasting through Wednesday morning.
Stormy weather arrives overnight into Sunday and lasting through Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for a stormy stretch of weather with the chance for thunderstorms starting overnight and continuing each day through Wednesday.

Storms on Sunday could produce strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid- to upper-80s.

The storm chance starts after 11 p.m. Saturday with scattered showers and storms expected Sunday. The high temperature will again be in the mid- to upper-80s.

Monday will start out partly cloudy with a chance for storms after 2 p.m. as the temperatures climbs to a high of around 88 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with some of the storms producing heavy rain. The high temperature will be around 84 degrees.

There is a chance for more showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning before skies become partly sunny. Wednesday's high will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny with a high around 85.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

